Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,094 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Foot Locker worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,551 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $82,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,597,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

NYSE:FL opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

