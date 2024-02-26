MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:MAX opened at $20.02 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

