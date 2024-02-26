Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 718,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 198,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
