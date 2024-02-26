Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 14th

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
About Pengana International Equities
Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
