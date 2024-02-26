Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.55

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.546 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.49.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 reasons to buy Teva Pharmaceuticals stock sooner than later
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts boosted Snowflake stock, big firms are buying now
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.