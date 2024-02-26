Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Gentherm Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $67.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentherm by 18.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 47.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

