NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $875.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

