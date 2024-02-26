NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

