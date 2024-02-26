Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.