Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Five9 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Five9

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

