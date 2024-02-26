KeyCorp Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $330.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $309.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

