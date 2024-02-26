Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $57.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

