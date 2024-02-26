Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNOW opened at $229.34 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
