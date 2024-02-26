Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $670.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $668.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.19 and its 200 day moving average is $566.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

