Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE IRT opened at $14.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

