Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $157.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

CHKP stock opened at $160.28 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

