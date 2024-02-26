Robert W. Baird Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

