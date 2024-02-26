Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $98.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

