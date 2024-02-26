Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Wix.com stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

