Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUN. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $25.80.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

