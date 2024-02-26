United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $308.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.80.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day moving average is $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

