Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $401.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $402.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total transaction of $5,974,818.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,643,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,294,577.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.66, for a total transaction of $5,974,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,643,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,294,577.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,634,724. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

