NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $795.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $795.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.29. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

