KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $67.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KBR opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

