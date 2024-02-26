Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.63 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

