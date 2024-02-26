Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $35.20

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,843,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.