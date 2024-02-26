Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $266.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

WDAY opened at $305.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $309.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

