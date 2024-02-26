Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.09 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,594,000 after buying an additional 1,605,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $58,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

