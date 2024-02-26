Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $49.48 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

