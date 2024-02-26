Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $668.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $629.19 and a 200-day moving average of $566.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.