StockNews.com Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

