The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.12.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $159.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -287.10%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
