Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $91.70

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.70.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $86.53 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 684,041 shares of company stock worth $57,229,690. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

