Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $12.95

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

