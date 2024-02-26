Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $12.95

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
NYSE:WU opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
