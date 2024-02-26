S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $438.27 on Monday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

