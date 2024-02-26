Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $31.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Alcoa by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,263 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.