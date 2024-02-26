Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $31.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.21.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
Alcoa Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
