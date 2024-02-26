Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.67 ($0.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.46.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 142,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

