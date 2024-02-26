NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $122.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.63 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

