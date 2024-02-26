Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 7,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

