Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $207.47 Average PT from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $173.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

