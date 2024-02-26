Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $207.47 Average PT from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.47.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCTY opened at $173.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
