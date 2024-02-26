Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $137.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.60. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

