Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $66.50

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

