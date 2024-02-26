Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

Several brokerages have commented on NXT. Barclays raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nextracker by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nextracker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.