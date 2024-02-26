Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.
Several brokerages have commented on NXT. Barclays raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Nextracker Price Performance
Shares of NXT stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.