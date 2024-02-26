StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

