Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

