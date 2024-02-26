Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

