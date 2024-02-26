Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

LINC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

