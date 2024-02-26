StockNews.com Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Trading of Nevro

NYSE:NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.