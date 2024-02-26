StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

