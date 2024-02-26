Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $175.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.